BUILD SAFER WITH A HAZARD VULNERABILITY ASSESSMENT

Did you know the DDM can help you plan your home so you can build to suit the unique hazards that may affect your property?
It’s called a Hazard Vulnerability Assessment, or HVA. The HVA involves the verification of any hazard with the potential to impact a specific property. This assessment provides recommendations for how potential hazards can be mitigated to help developers build homes that are as safe as possible.
Read more about the HVA at this link, and if you are getting ready to build, contact the DDM at 468-4200 to book an HVA for your property.