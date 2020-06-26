BVI Gets Hurricane Preparedness During COVID-19 Guide

The Ministry of Health and Social Development has partnered with the Department of Disaster Management (DDM) to create a handbook to help residents incorporate COVID-19 into their seasonal preparedness activities.

The highly visual digital booklet includes items to add to home stocks to protect against COVID-19 as well as reminders to carry out routine activities like updating emergency plans and restocking emergency kits. The booklet also contains resources to help individuals Be Ready throughout the Atlantic Hurricane Season such as contact numbers for emergency, medical and social services, and instructions to download the DDM mobile app.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Irad Potter stated, “The lessons of the 2017 storms has taught us much. Life with the threat of COVID-19 has made us even more mindful to be ready to deal with uncertainties. This booklet is a welcome addition to our COVID-19 response tools, and I invite all residents to read it, share it widely and integrate its contents into your hurricane preparedness plans and actions. Always strive to be safer.“

His Excellency the Governor Augustus J.U. Jaspert is encouraging the BVI community to utilise the booklet. He said this year will be unlike any other hurricane season due to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Governor Jaspert said, “It is therefore more important than ever to review plans, prepare early and look out for others in the community. I would like to thank the Department for Disaster Management and the Ministry of Health and Social Development for putting together this helpful resource and encourage all those who live in BVI to read it and Be Ready.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management’s Acting Director Dr. Evangeline Inniss-Springer said she welcomed the opportunity to contribute to the publication as it fills a need in the community.

Dr. Springer said, “We know that COVID-19 continues to be a factor globally, which may leave persons feeling some extra anxiety or stress regarding this hurricane season. This booklet is a tool to help empower those persons by providing information to help them protect themselves this season.”

Download the full pdf booklet at https://www.bviddm.com/download/preparing-for-hurricane-season-during-covid-19/