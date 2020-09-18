BVI Mental Wellness Survey

Help the Ministry of Health & Social Development and PAHO understand how the Territory is coping with COVID-19 by taking this quick and confidential survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T2X7QZG

The health and economic implications of COVID-19 are generally well known. However, the magnitude and novelty of this pandemic can also have far-reaching mental health impacts on individuals and their families. This survey is intended to obtain information on the knowledge, attitudes and practices of the population of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as it relates specifically to their mental wellness in the context of the Coronavirus pandemic. The information provided will serve to guide the development of appropriate communications tools and strategies for providing psycho-social support and promoting the mental well-being of the population of the BVI.

About the survey

The survey comprises 33 short multiple-choice questions, and it is expected to take about 10 minutes to complete.

Confidentiality

All data collected will be anonymous and will be treated with the strictest confidentiality so you do not need to be concerned that you will be identified by the information you provide. You are therefore encouraged to be completely honest in your responses and to complete the survey to the end. However, you are free to exit the survey at any time.

Data Analysis and Dissemination of Results

The data obtained will be analyzed descriptively and as a whole to assess the knowledge, attitudes and practices of persons with respect to mental wellness and COVID-19 in the British Virgin Islands. The findings of the survey will be disseminated among stakeholders such as the BVI Health services Authority, to plan and design relevant interventions for the promotion of mental wellness during and after the pandemic.