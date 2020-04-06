BVI Reports No New Cases Of COVID-19

The Ministry of Health and Social Development confirms that the 17 persons under investigation have tested negative for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of persons tested in the British Virgin Islands to 64 with 61 negative and three (3) positive cases.

Deputy Premier and Minster for Health and Social Development, Honourable Carvin Malone made the announcement today and stated that the three positive cases will be re-tested for determining full recovery from COVID-19. Those persons have only exhibited mild symptoms and have not required hospitalisation. There is still no sign of person-to-person transmission of the virus in the Territory.

“Our teams continue to expand surveillance and testing, provide support to all persons in quarantine and strictly monitor for development of signs and symptoms of the disease to ensure appropriate isolation, management, and/or treatment as necessary,” Honourable Malone stated.

Persons in the Virgin Islands who are experiencing a fever with cough or difficulty breathing are encouraged to contact the medical hotline at 852-7650 for assessment and guidance.

The public is also reminded that there is no known vaccine and no specific antiviral treatment against the virus. Therefore, prevention is critical to avoid being exposed to COVID-19. Persons should practice everyday preventive actions to help reduce the risk of respiratory viruses by frequent hand-washing, cough and sneeze etiquette, avoiding contact with visibly sick people and staying home when feeling ill.