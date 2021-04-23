BVI Unites to Collect Relief Supplies for St Vincent and the Grenadines

In a united effort to collect and send relief supplies to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) as it endures the Soufriere volcano eruption, the BVI community opened its heart and generously gave relief supplies to the people of St. Vincent with an estimated value of over US$25,000. The shipment is scheduled to depart BVI Friday, April 23rd to arrive in SVG by Monday, April 26.

The community-wide collection initiative was coordinated by the Lions Club of Tortola on Tortola, and the Valley Sound Lions Club on Virgin Gorda, in collaboration with partners, including the BVI Rotary Family, BVI Red Cross, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association (SVG Association), the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA), Tree of Hands, and the Government of the Virgin Island.

Collection bins were spread throughout the community with 15 locations on Tortola and five on Virgin Gorda to give the public maximum opportunity to donate over the past weekend. The community response was excellent as bins had to be emptied many times a day and taken to the consolidation warehouse in Port Purcell, made available by JOMA Properties.

Read more at: https://searchlight.vc/searchlight/news/2021/04/23/bvi-unites-to-collect-relief-supplies-for-svg/