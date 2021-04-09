BVI WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: Low moisture levels and a stable atmosphere are likely to restrict shower activity for the next 24 hrs. Meanwhile, swells will generate hazardous coastline conditions across the area.

Weather today: Mostly sunny.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: Northeast at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells reaching 1.5 to 1.8 metres or 5 to 6 feet. The high surf advisory is in effect for mainly for coastlines northern facing coastlines.

Sunset today: 6:34 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:05 am

