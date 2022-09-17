BVIEC REMINDS RESIDENTS TO AVOID, REPORT DOWNED POWER LINES

A MESSAGE FROM OUR PARTNERS AT THE BVI ELECTRICITY CORPORATION

Based on the latest update regarding Tropical Storm Fiona, the BVI may later this evening experience strong wind gusts and heavy rains, which have the potential to cause loss of electricity and down power poles and lines.

Persons should not to get close to or touch any downed power lines, but report them to BVIEC by calling (284) 852-4600.

As customary, after the storm has passed the Territory and the all clear is given, the BVIEC team will endeavor to carry out assessments and restore power accordingly. During this period, we will greatly appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience.

As weather conditions continue to worsen in the BVI, the BVI Electricity Corporation is encouraging all residents to continue to monitor this storm, adhere to all advisories for their safety and protection and continue to keep themselves and their families safe.