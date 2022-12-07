Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management Begins Today

DDM staff will be joining the Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM) virtually beginning today, December 7, 2022. CDM is the region’s premier event on disaster risk management and is organised by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) in collaboration with its partners.

The conference is the region’s largest gathering of professionals in the field of disaster management. Attendees will benefit from professional development in disaster risk management and attend inter-stakeholder exchanges for networking and sharing new policy ideas.

Conference Objectives

Facilitate knowledge exchanges on pathways to resilience using a risk-based multi-hazard approach

Highlight progress towards the achievement of CDM results within the priority areas of Institutional Strengthening, Knowledge Management, Sector Mainstreaming and Community Resilience

Showcase relevant research and applicable tools for the advancement of CDM in the region

Highlight challenges and opportunities for CDM based on lessons learned from COVID-19 and the multi-hazard environment in the Caribbean

Provide a forum for the engagement and empowerment of youth in supporting the DRM agenda