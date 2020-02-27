CARIBBEAN PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY SHARES COVID-19 UPDATES

The Department of Disaster Management reminds residents that in addition to the information being shared by the Territory’s Ministry of Health and Social Development and BVI Health Services Authority, regional updates and safety information regarding COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) can be found at the website of the Caribbean Public Health Agency, http://carpha.org/What-We-Do/Public-Health/Novel-Coronavirus.

The regional agency has shared resources that residents may find useful including tips to help prevent contracting viruses like COVID-19, fact sheets, situation reports, and video responses to frequently asked questions.