Caribbean Regional Climate Centre’s Tourism Climatic Bulletin Available

A weak to moderate La Niña event persisting in the Pacific Ocean, means that cooler but wetter conditions can be expected throughout the region this quarter of the year, according to the Caribbean Regional Climate Centre’s Tourism Climatic Bulletin.

Such conditions mean that the potential for long-term flooding, flash floods and cascading hazards is therefore even higher than usual for most of the region. The exception is the Bahamas and Cuba, where La Niña tends to make the dry season even drier than usual, increasing chances of drought, the frequency of dry spells, wildfire potential and airborne particulates.

The bulletin also warns of a high likelihood of high surf and a lower likelihood of sargassum influx for this quarter.

You can view the full bulletin at the Caribbean Regional Climate Centre website.