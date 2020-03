CARIBE WAVE 2020 EXERCISE

EXERCISE EXERCISE EXERCISE…CARIBE WAVE 20 TSUNAMI EXERCISE MESSAGE. THIS IS ONLY AN EXERCISE…

THIS MESSAGE IS BEING ISSUED AS PART OF THE CARIBE WAVE 20 TSUNAMI EXERCISE TO TEST COMMUNICATIONS WITH UNESCO IOC CARIBE EWS NTWCS AND TWFPS. THIS WILL BE THE ONLY MESSAGE BROADCAST FOR THIS EXERCISE.

IN LIGHT OF THE CURRENT CORONAVIRUS SITUATION… PARTICIPANTS SHOULD NOT EVACUATE FOR THIS EXERCISE, BUT SHOULD PRACTICE THE DROP, COVER & HOLD TECHNIQUE.