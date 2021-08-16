CDEMA ISSUES HAITI SITUATION REPORT

According to a Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) situation report, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded on Saturday, August 14, at approximately 8:30 am.

The earthquake, which was at a depth of 10 km, was followed by a number of aftershocks.

The epicentre was located 13 km to the South-South-East of Petit Trou de Nippes. Particularly impacted areas include Nippes, Grand’Anse and Sud.

Approximately 16% of the country’s population has been impacted; total population is estimated at 11.4 million.

The full situation report is available at CDEMA’s website.