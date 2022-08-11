Community Service Hours Available for High School Students

The Department of Disaster Management has a limited number of spaces available for high school students who wish to complete community service hours.

Volunteers will primarily assist with administration of the ongoing DDM survey, including collecting responses and entering the data on a computer. They should be comfortable working with others in groups of 2-4, and be ready to initiate conversation with prospective survey respondents.

Interested persons can arrange their spot or learn more by calling the office (284) 468-4200.

To participate in the survey, please fill in the anonymous form at www.surveymonkey.com/r/KAP2022