CONFERENCE ON COMPREHENSIVE DISASTER MANAGEMENT SET FOR DECEMBER 2-6

Bridgetown, Barbados, October 1, 2024 — Registration for the 13th Caribbean Conference on Comprehensive Disaster Management (CDM13), at the Royal St. Kitts Marriott Resort, officially opened Friday.

The CDM Conference, which is being co-hosted by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the Government of St. Kitts-Nevis, is scheduled to take place from December 2-6, 2024 at the Royal St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The official website, https://cdema.org/cdm13, went live on Friday, September 27th, 2024 and gives potential attendees the opportunity to view the main highlights of this year’s event including keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions and concurrent sessions, a youth forum, film festival and the resilience village. The conference will also feature a ministerial high-level session and inter-stakeholder exchange/networking.

The biennial CDM Conference is the region’s largest gathering of professionals in the field of disaster management and experts from sectoral and thematic fields who come together to explore the latest trends and developments in the disaster management industry. The Conference also attracts Academia, Industry leaders and provides professional development for Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Practitioners, Planners, and Environmental Scientists.

More than 400 regional and international delegates are expected to attend the five-day event, as we engage around the theme “Road to Resilience – Checkpoint 2024: Levelling Up for a Dynamic Future.” said Executive Director of CDEMA, Elizabeth Riley.

Ms. Riley is looking forward to welcoming a wide cross section of delegates to CDM13.

“Our 2024 conference agenda reflects our commitment to innovation and adaptation to the changing landscape of disaster management globally,” she said, adding. “As we prepare for CDM13, we are thrilled to open registration and can’t wait to welcome attendees from around the world, as this conference provides an incredible opportunity to learn, share, and grow, as we strengthen our collective efforts in creating a safer and more resilient Caribbean.”

Visit https://cdema.org/cdm13 to secure your spot today. Registration discounts are on offer until October 15th, 2024.