Consultant Wanted for Revision & Testing of National Recovery Plan

The Virgin Islands Government, through the Department of Disaster Management (DDM), seeks an individual consultant:

To provide technical assistance to the DDM in updating the National Recovery Plan (2010) utilising the CDEMA regional Model National Recovery Framework and the Model Shock Responsive Social Protection Guidelines.

To facilitate national consultations in the Plan update processes.

To test the revised draft National Recovery Plan for the Virgin Islands.

This consultancy is targeted to start September 1, 2022, and to be completed by the end of December 2022.

For details and instructions to submit a proposal, please see the full Terms of Reference at https://www.bviddm.com/download/terms-of-reference-development-testing-of-a-national-recovery-plan-policy/