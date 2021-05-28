COVID-19 Impacted Businesses Invited to Join Regional Future of Tourism Project

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the University of the West Indies (UWI), Frankfurt School are partnering on the “FUT-Tourism: Rethinking Tourism and MSMEs in times of COVID-19” project. Launched in March, the project aims to technically and financially support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) that are directly or indirectly linked to the tourism sector or have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you operate a Micro, Small, or Medium-sized Enterprise (MSME) that is directly or indirectly related to the Tourism Sector in the Eastern Caribbean and want to benefit from open training, technical assistance, tailored mentoring, and access to grants, this form is for you. It only takes 5-minutes to sign-up!

