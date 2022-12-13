CSU FORECASTERS REFLECT ON 2022 HURRICANE SEASON

While “near normal” overall, the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season contained several anomalies, including the lack of any named storms during the month of August, according to experts from Colorado State University’s Tropical Meteorology. Other noteworthy factors this season noted in their summary and forecast verification report were:

2022 is the first season not classified as above average since 2015

No name systems developed during the July 3 and August 31 period, which had previously not occurred since 1941

3 hurricanes formed during November (Lisa, Martin and Nicole), tying with 2001 for the most November Atlantic hurricane formations

View the full summary and verification report at https://tropical.colostate.edu/forecasting.html