DDM CONTINUES TO MONITOR DISTURBANCE 1 AND TROPICAL DEPRESSION TEN

1ST August 2020

DISTURBANCE 1

The National Hurricane Centre continues to monitor Disturbance 1(formerly disturbance 2 in the previous forecast) as it continues to move west approximately 831 miles east south east of the British Virgin Islands.

The system is forecast to track northwestward over the next several days likely passing well north of the Caribbean however, we will continue in the event these conditions change. Forecasters have indicated environmental conditions could become more favorable for the disturbance to develop early next week. The chance of tropical development has increased to 60 percent in five days.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION TEN

At 8 AM, Tropical Depression Ten was located 17.8 degrees north, 21.6 degrees west or 2802 miles from the BVI. Winds are 35 mph with higher gusts and forecaster have indicated it has begun to weaken this morning with a small area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms being visible. Forecasters think the depression will likely weaken to a remnant low over the next 12-24 hours.

Despite the outcome of both systems, persons are encouraged to continue monitoring the tropical Atlantic as we move further into the peak of months of the season.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.