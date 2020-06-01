DDM & Red Cross Sign MOU to Manage De-centralised Emergency Stocks

Today, June 1, BVI Red Cross Director Stacy Lloyd and DDM Director (Ag.) Dr. Evangeline Inniss-Springer signed an MOU to formalise a partnership for managing stocks for the Territory’s satellite Emergency Operations Centres.

In the coming weeks, DDM Community Relations Officer Cecil Jeffrey will be working closely with the Red Cross team to outfit decentralized satellite warehouses, which are being located on Anegada, Jost Van Dyke, Virgin Gorda, and in communities on the eastern and western sides of Tortola.

Satellite EOC stocks augment those the Territory houses in its central warehouse on Tortola, and facilitate efficient response to areas outside the capital after a hazard impact.