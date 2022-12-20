DECEMBER SYSTEM TEST SET FOR FRIDAY THE 23RD

The Department of Disaster Management will test the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System on Friday, December 23.

The public is not required to take any action during the test, but it is a good opportunity to test emergency procedures at home, work or school.

Remember, equipment will sound for approximately 1 minute during a test, but in the event of an actual hazard, the sirens would sound continuously. In the event of an actual emergency, residents should tune in to local radio or check the DDM website or social media accounts for detailed safety information.