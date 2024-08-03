DEPRESSION PASSING OVER WESTERN CUBA

Tropical Storm Debby is expected to form later today or tonight and strengthen over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. It is approximately 1072 miles west of Road Town and poses no threat to the Virgin Islands.

Summary as of 8am

Location: 22.2N 81.5W

Maximum Sustained Winds: 30 mph

Present Movement: WNW OR 285 degrees at 16 mph

Minimum Central Pressure: 1009 MB (29.80 inches)

For more information on this system : https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT4+shtml/031131.shtml

