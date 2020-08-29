DISTURBANCE 1 APPROACHING THE LESSER ANTILLES…DISTURBANCE 2 HAS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN DEVELOPMENT

29TH August 2020 – Disturbance 1 is a well-defined tropical wave located along 54W, or about 1443 miles east southeast of the British Virgin Islands. It is moving to the west near 15 mph. This tropical wave will move across the Lesser Antilles into the eastern Caribbean on Sunday. Although the wave is well defined, thunderstorms are somewhat limited in coverage and disorganized. It appears that the best chance of development will be when this disturbance pushes into the western Caribbean late next week as it approaches the Yucatan. Most models indicate a track westward across the Yucatan and into Mexico, but there is no guarantee of a westward track. There is a 30 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

Disturbance 2 is located near latitude 12 degrees north, longitude 25 degrees west or approximately 2654 miles east southeast of the British Virgin Islands. The disturbance will be rather slow to move across the eastern Atlantic through early next week. It is forecast to move to the west-northwest across the Atlantic later next week. The disturbance may develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the eastern and central Atlantic for the latter half of next week. It may pass to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands in about 10 days however, conditions can change. There is a 40 percent chance of tropical development over the next seven days.

Persons should continue to monitor the disturbances especially Disturbance 1 as it has time to develop.

