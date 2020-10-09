DISTURBANCE 1 BEING MONITORED IN THE EASTERN ATLANTIC

October 09th 2020

Disturbance 1 has now been identified along 31W, or about 635 miles to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The movement is to the west at 15 to 20 mph.

This system is forecast to move west to west-northwest across the eastern Atlantic over the next several days. Environmental conditions are expected to be somewhat favorable for development through the beginning of next week before becoming unfavorable by the middle of next week.

There is a 20 percent chance of tropical development over the next 7 days.

Disturbance 1 does not pose a threat to the British Virgin Islands at this time however, we will continue to monitor its progress and provide updates as necessary.

