DISTURBANCE 1 CONTINUES TO BECOME BETTER ORGANIZED

1th August 2020 – Disturbance 1 is located about 1500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles near 12N, 38W. The system continues to become better organized, and it will likely become a tropical depression later today. Environmental conditions will remain favorable for tropical development over the next few days as the disturbance tracks more towards the west-northwest. The disturbance is expected to weaken as moves closer to the Islands. Present forecasts suggest the system should be in the vicinity of the Northern Leeward Islands around Sunday or Monday. Chances of development has increased to 70%. We will continue to monitor the system as it progresses.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.