DISTURBANCE 2 LOCATED OFF THE WEST COAST OF AFRICA

Image credited to the NHC

15th September 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre continues to monitor several tropical systems in the Atlantic. None of the named tropical cyclones are a threat to the British Virgin Islands except for swells that may be generated by Teddy as he passes North West around mid-week. The focus is on disturbance as it is showing signs development. We will continue to monitor this system and provide updates. See the latest on disturbance 2 below.

Disturbance 2 is located just off the west coast of Africa near 9N, 19W or approximately 3102 miles from the British Virgin Islands. A general west-northwest track is expected over the next several days. It remains too early to determine whether or not it will make it as far west as the Caribbean. Impacts, if any, to the eastern Caribbean would not occur until over a week from now. The chance of tropical development is near 70 percent.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.