DISTURBANCE 2 MOVING WNW…HIGH SURF ADVISORY ISSUED FOR THE BVI

Images credited to the NHC

17th September 2020 – Disturbance 2 is located just off the west coast of Africa near 11N, 30W, or about 500 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. A general west-northwest track is expected over the next several days. It remains too early to determine whether or not it will make it as far west as the Caribbean. Impacts, if any, to the eastern Caribbean would not occur until over a week from now. Conditions remain marginally favorable and the risk of tropical development was reduced to 60 percent.

Hurricane Teddy is located about 650 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands with winds near 105 mph. Teddy is forecast to become a powerful hurricane as it passes well to the east and northeast of the BVI. Teddy will likely threaten Bermuda with hurricane conditions on Monday. High surf advisory has been issued for the British Virgin Islands until Sunday.

High surf advisory means that waves along the affected shores will be higher than normal. Residents and visitors are urged to avoid entering the water due to the dangerous wave action and strong rip currents.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.