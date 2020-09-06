DISTURBANCES BEING MONITORED INCREASES

6th September 2020 – The National Hurricane Centre (NHC) is currently monitoring four disturbances. Disturbance 1 and 2 are located east of the Lesser Antilles; disturbance 3 is just east of Belize and disturbance 4 is southeast of Bermuda. All are showing signs of development. Disturbance 1 may develop into a depression possibly within the next 48 hours and disturbance 2 as it stands has the possibility to develop into a depression in about 5 days. Another disturbance is expected to move off the Coast of West Africa and when this occurs, forecast models are indicating the possibility for rapid development.

At this point none of the disturbances are a threat to the British Virgin Islands however, there continues to be a high level of uncertainty in the track of these disturbances and for this reason we should continue to monitor them closely.

The NHC and other forecasting agencies have also indicated that going forward we will see an increase in the number of disturbances moving off the African coast with development potential.

The DDM will continue to monitor the disturbances and provide updates accordingly.

Persons at home and abroad are encouraged to download the DDM’s Alert app in the Apple App store or Google Play store to receive updates of any hazards affecting the Territory.

You can also visit the DDM’s webpage at www.bviddm.com and subscribe for updates or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/bvi.ddm.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.