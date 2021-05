The BVI community is reminded that this Friday, May 28, the Department of Disaster Management will conduct a test of the National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System to include emergency sirens, smart radios, FM Alert receivers, and other communications equipment.

The National Early Warning and Multi-hazard Alert System is tested on the fourth Friday of every month. For a full calendar of 2021 system tests, visit https://www.bviddm.com/download/2021-calendar/