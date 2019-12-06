EARTHQUAKE SWARM OCCURS IN THE PRVI/REGION

On the 6th December, Starting at 01:54 am local time with a 3.58 Md magnitude earthquake, Puerto Rico Seismic Network (PRSN) registered 5 seismic events in the last 5 hours in the Puerto Rico Trench seismic zone.

All the events had magnitudes greater than 3.5 Md (3.57 to 3.73), and depths between 45 km to 78 km. The seismic swarm occurred in the Puerto Rico Trench at approximately 100 Km N-NW Anegada, BVI. PRSN will continue to monitor the seismic activity within the PR/VI Region and continue to provide updates where necessary. Swarm activity in this region does occur periodically so this seismic behavior is not unusual.