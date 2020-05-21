Emergency Preparedness & Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and with the Atlantic Hurricane Season approaching fast, Information & Education Manager Chrystall Kanyuck-Abel chatted with Head of Community Mental Health Services Dr. Virginia Rubaine about taking care of yourself when you need to prepare for an emergency — or you happen to be living through a global pandemic.

BVI residents have access to mental health checks and other services through Community Mental Health Service, who can be reached by calling the BVI Health Services Authority at (284) 852-7500.