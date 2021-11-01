Emergency Shelter Managers Needed

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is seeking volunteers to assist as Emergency Shelter Managers within the network of public and privately managed emergency shelter facilities.



Previous experience is helpful, but not necessary, as training is provided for all volunteers. To register your interest for this vital service opportunity, please visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/shelter21 to complete a short form, or call the department at (284) 468-4200 by November 10.