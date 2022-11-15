Emergency Siren Testing November 16

The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) officers will be carrying out upgrades and testing of early warning sirens tomorrow, November 16 at 2:00 p.m. This is to facilitate improved remote operation of the system.

All residents are reminded that in the event of an actual emergency, sirens would be sounded continuously, and that other methods of communication including local radio stations, television, the DDM Alert App, and the Internet and social media channels would be utilised to provide information to the public.