ERUPTIVE PHASE ENDS AT LA SOUFRIЀRE VOLCANO

Scientists attached to The UWI Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) have announced the end of the eruptive phase at La Soufriere volcano in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a press release.

Activity at the volcano has declined steadily since the last explosive event on April 22nd, 2021 and all monitoring data points to an end in eruptive activity. However, residual steaming at the summit and lahars (mudslides) in the valleys surrounding the volcano will continue to be observed for some time.

The Soufriere Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) will now assume responsibility for the operations of the Belmont Observatory. UWI-SRC will continue to support day-to-day monitoring of the volcano remotely from its base in Trinidad.

Senior Research Fellow (Geologist) at the UWI-SRC, Prof. Richard Robertson believes that the volcano will now go through a period of adjustment saying: “The mountain went through a traumatic experience and will take some time to reshape itself.”

UWI-SRC Director, Dr. Erouscilla Joseph reaffirms the Centre’s commitment to St. Vincent and its residents, indicating that “We continue to monitor La Soufrière in this new phase of activity and provide support to NEMO and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The volcanic alert level at La Soufriere remains at YELLOW.