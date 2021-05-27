EVENING FORCAST FOR THE BVI

Synopsis: A relatively dry and stable airmass will continue to linger across the area overnight into early tomorrow. Thereafter a moderate trade wind flow could transport shallow low level patches across the area, which could lead to a moderate chance for shower activity over and around the islands during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy skies with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief overnight shower.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 20 percent or slight chance of a brief morning and afternoon shower, with periods of increased cloudiness and a 50 percent or moderate chance of brief passing evening and overnight showers.

Winds: East at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph with lighter spells overnight.

Seas: Not exceeding 1.5 meters or 5 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:42 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not an official Meteorological Office. The Information disseminated by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources used or contracted by the DDM to provide such information. This information is to be used as a guide by anyone who has interest in local weather conditions. By no means can the DDM or the BVI Government be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.