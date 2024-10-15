EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Pockets of low level moisture and instability could bring brief showers over the area throughout the period. Additionally, Saharan dust will begin the decrease over the area from tonight.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and slightly hazy witha 10 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 0.6 to 1.2 metres or 2 to 4 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:12 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:56 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaste

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.