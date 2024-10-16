EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: A gradual influx of instability and moisture across the region will heighten the chances of showers across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 19 mm or 0.25 to 0.75 inch.

Weather tonight: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers. There is also a moderate chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Winds: East 19 to 28 km/h or 10 to 15 mph..

Seas: 1 to 1.8 metres or 3 to 6 feet..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:12 am.

Sunset tomorrow: 5:55 pm.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lorne Salmon-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.