EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with the passage of AL94 north of the region will result in unsettled weather conditions across the islands. Possible rainfall total for the forecast period is 6 to 25 mm or 0.25 to 1 inch.
Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers and a 40 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.
Weather tomorrow: Cloudy with showers and a 60 percent or a moderate chance of thunderstorms.
Winds: East at 15 to 30 km/h or 9 to 18 mph.
Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet, a small craft caution is now in effect.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:12 am.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster
