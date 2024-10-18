EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: As tropical disturbance AL94 move westwards, lingering instability will decrease tonight. Tomorrow, however, a band of moisture trailing the disturbance will move over these islands and increase the chacne of passing showers

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of brief afternoon showers

Winds: East-southeast at 9 to 22 km/h or 6 to 14 mph becoming light and variable overnight.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 meters or 5 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should excercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:13 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.