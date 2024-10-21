EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave could bring brief Showers during the period. Additionally, a plume of Saharan dust will continue to affect the air quality over the islands.

Weather tonight: Mostly cloudy and hazy with a 50 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy and hazy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast tonight and east tomorrow at 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph and gusting up to 41 km/h or 25 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with north-northwesterly swells up to 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf advisory will remain in effect until tomorrow night.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:14 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.