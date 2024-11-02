EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave could bring periods of showers over the islands during the next 24 hours.

Weather tonight: Cloudy skies with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy skies with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: Southeast at 11 to 22 km/h or 7 to 14 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.8 metres or 6 to 9 feet with northeasterly swells reaching up to 2.4 metres or 8 feet. The high surf warning remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:18 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.