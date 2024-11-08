EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave could bring brief periods of showers over the islands during the next 24 hours. Additionally, Saharan Dust will continue to affect the air quality over the area.

Weather tonight: Cloudy and hazy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Cloudy and hazy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms.

Winds: East-southeast at 13 to 28 km/h or 8 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet with northeasterly swells reaching up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect until midnight for the British Virign Islands.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:21 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys/Charissa Humphreys-Forecaster

