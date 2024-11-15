EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Moisture associated with frontal boundary will sink southward across the area. This will increase the chance for showers across portions of the Leeward and Virgin islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of showers

Winds: East to Northeast 13 to 22 km/h or 8 t0 14 mph

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres ot 5 to 8 feet in northerly swells. A high surf advisory is in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:25 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Cecil Matthew-Forecaster

