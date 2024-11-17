EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The trough that caused above normal cloudiness over the BVI today, is forecast to move away from these islands tonight. While a reduction in rainfall activity is anticipated, the increased windfllow will transport low level pockets of moisture and cloud patches over the islands at times

Weather tonight: Decreasing clouds with 60 percent or moderate chance of light evening rain

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or mdoerate chance of brief morning showers

Winds: Northeasterly at 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 meters or 5 to 8 feet with northerly swells of 1.8 meters of 6 feet. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.