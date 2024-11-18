EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with a slow moving frontal trough along with available low level patches will maintain a moderate chance for shower activity across the area occasionally tonight. By tomorrow, the addition of light winds and daytime heating could further heighten these chances for shower activity during that time.

Weather tonight: Fair to partly cloudy and cool conditions with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief overnight showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in general with a 40 percent or moderate chance of showers.

Winds: Variable or calm tonight, becoming northeasterly tomorrow at 7 to 19 km/h or 5 to 12 mph with light and variable spells at times..

Seas: Consist of swells reaching 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet. Therefore a high surf advisory remains in effect..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:26 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Bernell Simon-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.