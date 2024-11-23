EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with the presence of a weak low level trough could trigger periods of passing showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 9 to 28 km/h or 6 to 17 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:29 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster