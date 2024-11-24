EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS
Synopsis: The tightening of the pressure gradient because of a strengthening ridge will result in an increased wind-flow over the islands. Patches of clouds and pockets of moisture embedded within the wind-flow will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the islands
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers
Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers
Winds: East at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gust to 45 km/h or 28 mph.
Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect while small craft operators should exercise caution.
Sunrise tomorrow: 6:30 am.
Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster