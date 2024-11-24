close
EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: The tightening of the pressure gradient because of a strengthening ridge will result in an increased wind-flow over the islands. Patches of clouds and pockets of moisture embedded within the wind-flow will maintain a moderate chance of showers over the islands

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief passing showers

Weather tomorrow: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or moderate chance of brief showers

Winds: East at 16 to 29 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gust to 45 km/h or 28 mph.

Seas: 1.8 to 2.4 meters or 6 to 8 feet with northerly swells of 1.5 meters or 5 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect while small craft operators should exercise caution.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:30 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services
Lenard Josiah-Forecaster

For more weather information, you can visit the Department of Disaster Management WeatherStem Station on the link provided. http://bvi.weatherstem.com/tortola
Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.