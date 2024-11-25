EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH WIND GUSTS POSSIBLE

Synopsis: Weak low level moisture will move across the area and slightly increase the chance for showers overnight. Thereafter, generally settled weather will prevail. Meanwhile, the presence of ground swells we cause hazardous conditions mainly at coastal areas.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds with speeds ranging from 20 to 37 km/h or 13 to 23 mph with possible gusts as high as 56 km/h or 35 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.4 metres or 5 to 8 feet with north-northwest swells up to 1.5 metres or 5 feet. Therefore the high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:30 am.

