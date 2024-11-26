EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

SMALL CRAFT CAUTION

Synopsis: Weak moisture pockets will move across the area and could trigger shower activity.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers mainly after midnight.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 40 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Winds: East with speeds ranging from 17 to 30 km/h or 10 to 18 mph with possible gusts as high as 46 km/h or 29 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 2.1 metres or 4 to 7 feet. Small craft operators should exercise caution..

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:31 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.