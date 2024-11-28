EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

HIGH CHANCE OF BRIEF INTERMITTENT SHOWERS LATER INTO TOMORROW

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTIC COASTLINES

Synopsis: Lingering moisture and instability associated with the presence of a weak low level trough could trigger periods of passing showers across the islands.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of passing showers.

Weather tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a 70 percent or high chance of passing showers.

Winds: East at 15 to 33 km/h or 9 to 21 mph.

Seas: 1.5 to 2.1 metres or 5 to 7 feet with northerly swells up to 1.8 metres or 6 feet. A high surf advisory is in effect mainly for the Atlantic facing coastlines.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:32 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Jaleel Jacobs-Forecaster

Disclaimer: The Department of Disaster Management (DDM) is not a Meteorological Office. Information shared by the Department is gathered from a number of professional sources contracted by the Department. This information should be used as a guide for anyone who has an interest in local weather conditions. By no means can DDM or the Government of the Virgin Islands be held accountable by anyone who uses this information appropriately for legal evidence or in justification of any decision, which may result in the loss of finances, property or life.