EVENING FORECAST FOR THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

Synopsis: Weak moisture will move across the area and increase the chance for showers overnight thereafter a relatively dry and stable atmosphere will result in mostly settled weather. Meanwhile, some coastlines will see hazardous conditions due to above normal ground swells.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60 percent or a moderate chance of showers.

Weather tomorrow: Partly sunny with a 20 percent or a slight chance of showers.

Winds: East-southeast tonight and east tomorrow with speeds ranging from 17 to 31 km/h or 10 to 20 mph with possible gusts as high as 50 km/h or 31 mph.

Seas: 1.2 to 1.8 metres or 4 to 6 feet consisting of north-northeast swells up to 1.5 metres or 5 feet. The high surf advisory remains in effect.

Sunrise tomorrow: 6:33 am.

Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services

Letitia Humphreys-Forecaster

